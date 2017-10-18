Duo to Offer Update on Local Opioid Epidemic

Bradford Regional Medical Center, member hospital of Upper Allegheny Health System, will present an opioid epidemic update during its final 2017 Community Breakfast series program Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Bradford Club, 32 Boylston St., Bradford.

Led by BRMC behavioral health services representatives Jackie Shine-Dixon, MBA, BS, CCSM, CCDP, system director, and Mary Anne Polucci Sherman, MA, licensed psychologist, the program will provide an update on the region’s serious opioid epidemic.

Together, Shine-Dixon and Polucci Sherman have nearly 50 years of experience working in behavioral health and addiction. Part of the program will invite attendees to view a mock teen room designed to challenge adults to find hidden evidence of drug abuse in the home.

The series is free and open to the public. Breakfast will be served at 7:45 a.m. with the presentation from 8:15 to 9 a.m. Seating is limited. Reservations for the program can be made by contacting Stacy Williams, 814/362-8288, swilliams@brmc.com.

The program will also be held Nov. 1 at Olean General Hospital’s Education Center. To make reservations for that program, contact Janene Dunn, at 716/375-6974, jhdunn@uahs.org.

Upper Allegheny Health System is the parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital and a member of Kaleida Health, Buffalo. An integration of two prominent community hospitals in Southwestern New York state and Northwestern Pennsylvania, Upper Allegheny Health System’s goal is the enhancement of each hospital’s mission of care and service to their respective communities with the common goal of improving care, enhancing clinical programs and providing best-in-class service for various health needs.