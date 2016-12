The Philadelphia Eagles held-off the NY Giants Thursday night 24-19 on WESB. Carson Wentz was just 13 of 24 for 152 yards and a touchdown. Eli Manning was 38 of 63 for 356 yards and three interceptions. With the loss the Giants fall to 10-5, but still own the top wild-card spot in the NFC.

The Eagles improve to 6-9.