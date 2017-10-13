Eagles Top Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles topped the Carolina Panthers Thursday night 28-23 on WESB. Carson Wentz threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles. The Eagles turned two interceptions deep in Carolina territory into 15 points, with two touchdown passes and LaGarrette Blount’s 2-point conversion to take an 18-10 lead in the third quarter. Cam Newton threw three interceptions for Carolina. Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly was put into the NFL’s Concussion Protocol after his body crumpled following a collision with Eagles pulling guard Brandon Brooks. All of the Eagles’ touchdowns came after Kuechly left the game late in the second quarter. The Eagles are 5-1 and the Panthers fall to 4-2.