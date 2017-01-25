Eldred Man Facing Assault Charges

An Eldred man is facing aggravated assault charges after a bar fight on January 11 at the Gold eagle Hotel in Eldred. Court records say that 22 year-old Alexander Davis was in an argument with three other men about not driving their vehicles because they were all drunk. In the parking lot Davis kicked a man, who had fallen after being pushed by another man, bloodying the man who had to be treated at a local hospital for a broken nose and orbital bone. Davis is free on $20,000 bail.