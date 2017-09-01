Add to Calendar
September 10, 2017 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Main Street
Bradford
PA 16701
USA
Features anitque, classic, street rods, special interest cars & trucks
Food vendors
Live music with the No Name Trio & special guest Lisa Platko
Registration from 9 a.m. to noon $10/pre-registration $12/day of show
Proceeds benefit the City of Bradford Firefighters Union
Sponsored by The Blaisdell Foundation and 100.1 The Hero
IF we the car show people have to pay, why don’t spectators have to pay to? Seems unfair to have us.THE SHOW paying . It would be like going to a concert and having the main attraction pay and not the people.