Calendar When: September 10, 2017 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm 2017-09-10T13:00:00-04:00 2017-09-10T16:00:00-04:00 Where: Main Street

Bradford

PA 16701

USA



Features anitque, classic, street rods, special interest cars & trucks

Food vendors

Live music with the No Name Trio & special guest Lisa Platko

Registration from 9 a.m. to noon $10/pre-registration $12/day of show

Proceeds benefit the City of Bradford Firefighters Union

Sponsored by The Blaisdell Foundation and 100.1 The Hero