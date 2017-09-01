Nope. Try again.
When:
September 10, 2017 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Where:
Main Street
Bradford
PA 16701
USA
Features anitque, classic, street rods, special interest cars & trucks

Food vendors

Live music with the No Name Trio & special guest Lisa Platko

Registration from 9 a.m. to noon $10/pre-registration $12/day of show

Proceeds benefit the City of Bradford Firefighters Union

Sponsored by The Blaisdell Foundation and 100.1 The Hero

1 Comment

  1. ron on

    IF we the car show people have to pay, why don’t spectators have to pay to? Seems unfair to have us.THE SHOW paying . It would be like going to a concert and having the main attraction pay and not the people.

    Reply

