Ex-Beacon Light Employee Facing More Charges

A former Beacon Light employee already charged for having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager, is facing additional charges for another incident.

Court papers say the new charges stem from an incident in on October 16 a Beacon light group home on School Street when 29-year-old Brian McLaughlin and the teenager were touching and kissing.

The original set of charges stem from an October 24 incident when he allegedly had inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old his car in a parking lot at Pitt-Bradford.

He remains in McKean County Jail.