Men Sent to Prison for Inappropriate Contact With Teens

A former Beacon Light employee will spend a total of 15 months to four years in state prison for separate incidents involved residents of Beacon Light group homes.

On October 16 of last year 29-year-old Brian McLaughlin kissed and touched a teenager.

On October 24 he had inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old in his car in a Pitt-Bradford parking lot.

~~~

A Smethport man will spend 16 months to three years in prison for having indecent contact with a 16-year-old girl.

46-year-old Shawn Pire has also been deemed a sexually violent predator and will have to register under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

Pire is scheduled to be in court later this month on a separate charge. He is accused of failure to provide accurate registration information under Megan’s Law following a previous conviction.