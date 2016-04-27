Ex-Doc Found Guilty of Illegally Distributing Opiate Addiction Meds

Radecki operated four offices in Clarion, Venango, McKean and Clearfield counties

Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane’s office today announced a Clarion County jury has found a former psychiatrist guilty of numerous criminal charges related to his illegal distribution of opiate addiction medication and other prescription drugs in various counties in Pennsylvania.

Thomas Radecki, 70, was found guilty of 12 felony offenses, including charges of illegal prescribing to nine patients, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity. The verdict was returned Tuesday after a 12-day trial before President Judge James G. Arner. Radecki is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.

Radecki was arrested in August 2013 following an investigation by the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Medicaid Fraud Control Section, as well as numerous other law enforcement agencies.

Radecki operated four offices in Clarion, Venango, McKean and Clearfield counties. The offices were designed to serve as clinics where programs were developed to treat patients addicted to opiates.

It was determined that Radecki illegally dispensed and sold controlled substances, including Subutex, an opiate used to treat opiate addiction, in addition to drugs such as Adderall and Ritalin. During 2011, Radecki was the largest purchaser and distributor of Subutex in the United States.

Testimony at the trial revealed that Radecki in 2011 purchased more than 500,000 doses of Subutex. Combined with thousands of other doses of Adderall and Ritalin, Radecki distributed drugs with an estimated street value of more than $5 million.

Radecki also routinely prescribed addictive psychiatric medications for patients, including benzodiazepines â€” psychoactive drugs commonly prescribed to treat anxiety. Investigators stated these drug cocktails were outside the accepted treatment principles for doctors. Subutex is also highly addictive if not closely monitored by responsible practitioners, testimony at Radecki’s trial confirmed.

It was further determined that Radecki only accepted cash payments from patients, including those who qualified for medical assistance and others with private insurance. Despite requiring patients with private insurance to pay in cash, Radecki nonetheless submitted claims to their insurance companies.

Radecki also had inappropriate relationships with at least four female patients whom he continued to treat.

A statewide investigating grand jury reviewed evidence and testimony related to this case prior to recommending the criminal charges that were filed in 2013. Investigators also executed 20 search warrants around the time of Radecki’s arrest. The search warrants resulted in the seizure of patient files, controlled substances and more than $465,000 â€” proceeds from Radecki’s illicit distribution of drugs. All four of Radecki’s clinics were closed after the searches were executed.

Attorney General Kane thanked the Pennsylvania State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Clarion Borough Police Department, Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron, the Clarion County District Attorneyâ€™s Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Ridgeway Borough Police Department and the New Bethlehem Police Department for their assistance with the lengthy investigation that resulted in the charges filed in this case.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Marnie Sheehan-Balchon of the Attorney General’s Drug Strike Force Section and Senior Deputy Attorney General Mark Serge of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Section.