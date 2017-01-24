Exploring Rebirth of Human Resource Association

The School of Business at St. Bonaventure University is leading an effort to resurrect a dormant organization that provided information, advice and support to Olean-area human resource managers for many years.

The school will host a dinner meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, in the university’s William E. and Ann L. Swan Business Center for about a dozen HR managers from major employers in the region.

“There’s an interest in reviving this organization,” said John Stevens, a lecturer in the School of Business and former director of the university’s MBA program. “Everyone we’ve approached thinks it’s a good idea, so we’re proposing to bring it back and help coordinate quarterly meetings.”

Stevens was part of the organization, the Olean Area Human Resource Association, back in the 1990s when he was manager of training and development at the Cutco Cutlery Division of Alcas Corporation in Olean.

“It was a group of HR managers who met on a regular basis to keep in touch, sharing questions and information,” said Stevens. “We’d sometimes bring in professionals for talks. It was an opportunity for the group to bounce around ideas and to see how others were handling new or complicated rules and regulations. It was really helpful for our HR managers.”

Over the years, as HR personnel at area organizations came and went, membership dwindled. Stevens, himself, would lose connection with the group when he accepted a teaching position at St. Bonaventure. “It just kind of fell apart, finally folding about 10 years ago,” he said.

But the past decade has only seen the professional world become more complicated, and the need for organizations like the HR managers group greater, said Stevens.

“For instance, today we’d be talking about how organizations are dealing with new minimum wage requirements and with the various provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act,” he said. “These are complicated and confusing issues, so it’s helpful for HR managers to get together to ask, ‘What are you doing? How are you handling this?’”

Stevens found support for the group’s rebirth among local HR managers and received an enthusiastic endorsement from Dr. Matrecia James, dean of the School of Business, who suggested St. Bonaventure take the lead in resurrecting and leading the association.

“The anticipated re-launch of the Olean Area Human Resource Association represents a renewed alliance to the Olean community and local business organizations,” said James. “We are committed to the growth and prosperity of the surrounding area and believe that through collaboration, we can develop an environment that capitalizes on the expertise of faculty and local human resource managers.

“Through shared knowledge and resources we can create opportunities and partnerships that benefit our students, the School of Business and the business community. It is the mission of the Swan Business Center and St. Bonaventure University to be an engaged and collaborative team player, working together for the good of all within our realm of impact.”

The revived local group may draw on the expertise of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR professional society. Stevens has earned SHRM certification as a senior professional in human resources, recognition of his mastery of various aspects of HR management.

“Many HR people belong to this international organization and there are many resources that we can tap into,” he said. “It’s a way for us to keep up with best practices.”

The biggest benefit to members is expected to be improved communication and cooperation among HR managers, said Stevens. “It could be that the ‘best practice’ is occurring right down the road. Maybe someone locally has implemented a new way of hiring or developed a new training program. There’s benefit in just going around the room and asking what folks are doing that’s new and exciting,” he said.

Invitations to the Jan. 26 meeting at St. Bonaventure were limited to HR managers from the area’s 12-13 major industrial/business employers so as to gather professionals facing similar issues and to keep the group to a manageable size, said Stevens. Smaller companies may want to consider forming an offshoot of the group, he said.

For more information, contact Stevens at (716) 375-7662 or jstevens@sbu.edu.