Explosion and Fire at Compressor Station

By on Local, Local News

An explosion and fire Tuesday morning at a propane compressor station on Queens Station Road in Forest County damaged a 500 gallon tank and threatened a larger tank.  Hickory volunteer firefighters and a fire brigade from United Refining of Warren extinguished the burning tank and prevented the fire from reaching a 30,000 gallon tank.  Damage is estimated at a half a million dollars.  No one was injured in the fire or explosion.  The compressor station is currently off-line and production at the site has been suspended.  The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

