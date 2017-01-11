Explosion and Fire at Compressor Station

An explosion and fire Tuesday morning at a propane compressor station on Queens Station Road in Forest County damaged a 500 gallon tank and threatened a larger tank. Hickory volunteer firefighters and a fire brigade from United Refining of Warren extinguished the burning tank and prevented the fire from reaching a 30,000 gallon tank. Damage is estimated at a half a million dollars. No one was injured in the fire or explosion. The compressor station is currently off-line and production at the site has been suspended. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.