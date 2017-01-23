Falcons throttle Packers on WESB

The Atlanta Falcons throttled the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon 44-21 on WESB. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns. Matty Ice, who added a 14 yard TD run, too, is headed to his first Super Bowl . Wide receiver Julio Jones had nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers, who were coming off an upset of the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys, had no answer for the Falcons offense which averaged 34 points per game during the regular season. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers was 27 of 45 for 287 yards and three TDs, and interception and was sacked twice. The Falcons now face the New England patriots in Super Bowl 51 Sunday February 5 at Houston, Texas.