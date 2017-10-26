Family Looking for Missing Teen

A 15-year-old Mount Jewett girl has been missing for 10 days, and her family is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Betsy Pire was last seen on October 16 when she ran away from home. Her sister says the family has not heard from her since then.

She is 5 foot 3 to 5 foot 4 inches tall and has blonde hair, which had been dyed a reddish color.

Her sister says she has acquaintances in Bradford, Smethport, Eldred, Kane and Salamanca.

Anyone who has information about Betsy Pire’s whereabouts is asked to get in touch with her family