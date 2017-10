The Farmers Inn has starting rebuilding after a devastating fire in May.

The fire at the Jefferson County gift shop and ice cream parlor did about $1.5 million worth of damage.

The business also includes a petting zoo, food store and miniature golf course. Those were able to reopen a few weeks after the fire.

According to The Farmer’s Inn Facebook page, they started bringing in supplies to rebuild on Tuesday.

Farmers Inn has been open since 1977.