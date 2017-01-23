Fatal Crash in Chautauqua County

One person is dead following a head-on crash between a tour bus and a car this morning in Chautauqua County.

Sheriff’s deputies say that at just before 9 a.m. on Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte, a car driven by 20 Justin Romaniuk of Lakewood crossed into the opposite lane of travel, and into the path of a Coach USA bus being driven by 60-year-old Debra Grimes, also of Lakewood.

The drivers were both pinned inside their vehicles and had to be cut out. Romaniuk was pronounced dead at the scene. Grimes was taken to ECMC in Buffalo for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.