Fattah Reports to FCI-McKean

A longtime Pennsylvania congressman convicted of racketeering has been checked in to FCI-McKean to start his 10-year sentence.

Former Congressman Chaka Fattah was logged in late this morning. He will be in the minimum security camp adjacent to the medium security prison.

The 60-year-old Philadelphia Democrat spent 20 years in Congress before his June conviction of taking an illegal $1 million campaign loan, then using government and nonprofit funds to repay it.

Fattah lost his bid to stay out of prison while he appeals.