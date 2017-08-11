Festa Italiana in Full Swing Today

Festa Italiana will be in full swing today on Festival Way in Bradford.

The festival opens at 11 a.m. today and Saturday.

When you stop by for lunch today you can also see dancers from Studio B Dance Academy perform. They will be there from noon to 1:45 p.m.

Darkwater Duo featuring Dave McGarry takes the stage from 5 to 9 p.m. Vapor will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday’s entertainment includes music by The Inexpensive Winos, The No Name Trio, and Witch Hazel featuring Lisa Platko.

The fireworks show is scheduled for about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.