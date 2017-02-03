Fire Companies Get Grant Money

Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded nearly $410,000 in grants from the state, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) announced today.

“As our emergency response organizations continue to struggle financially, these grants are sure to be put to good use,” Causer said. “As always, I am grateful for the men and women who work so hard to protect our communities and am pleased we can continue to support them with this valuable funding.”

The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not general fund tax revenue.

Since its inception, the program has provided nearly $5 million in funding to fire and ambulance companies in the three-county area. Every emergency service organization that completes the application process receives funding. Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt.

Following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies and the amount of their grant awards:

Cameron County

Cameron County Ambulance Service, Emporium – $7,448.21.

Emporium Fire Department Inc., Emporium – $11,844.04.

Mountaineer Search and Rescue, Emporium – $11,844.04.

McKean County

Bradford City Fire Department, Bradford – $7,448.21 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford – $14,417.24.

Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford – $12,616.

Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department, Derrick City – $12,101.36.

Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Eldred –$11,844.04.

Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department, Eldred – $12,101.36.

Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department, Cyclone – $12,101.36.

Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane – $12,101.36.

Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run – $11,844.04

Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run – $12,358.68.

Mount Jewett Area Ambulance Association, Mount Jewett – $5,800.27.

Mount Jewett Fire Department, Mount Jewett – $12,101.36.

Norwich Township Volunteer Fire Department, Crosby – $11.844.04.

Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center – $7,448.21 for EMS operations; $12,101.36 for fire company operations.

Port Area Ambulance Service Inc., Port Allegany – $7,448.21.

Smethport Fire Department Inc., Smethport – $12,358.68.

Potter County

Austin Volunteer Fire Department, Austin – $7,448.21 for EMS operations; $14,417.24 for fire company operations.

Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, Coudersport – $7,291.01.

Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, Coudersport – $15,000.

Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc., Galeton – $7,448.21 for EMS operations.

Genesee Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Genesee – $7,448.21 for EMS operations; $12,101.36 for fire company operations.

Germania Fire Company, Galeton – $11,844.04.

Goodyear Hose Company No. 1, Galeton – $12,101.36.

Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Company, Harrison Valley – $14,159.92.

Kettle Creek Ambulance Association, Cross Fork – $7,448.21.

Kettle Creek Hose Company No. 1, Cross Fork – $11,844.04.

Roulette Chemical Engine No. 1 Inc., Roulette – $7,448.21 for EMS operations; $12,101.36 for fire company operations.

Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Shinglehouse – $12,101.36 for fire company operations.

Tri-town Fire Company, Ulysses – $14,931.88.