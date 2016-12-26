Fire Destroys Jamestown Church

Fire destroyed a Jamestown church early this morning.

Firefighters were called to the First Church of God at just before 2 a.m. When they got there, they saw smoke coming from the back of the brick building. Shortly after that, the fire broke out and engulfed the building. About an hour later, the roof of the church collapsed. Firefighters say it took about 90 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No one was inside the church, and no one was hurt fighting the fire.

Investigators haven’t determined a cause yet.