Fire Heavily Damages AJ’s Bar

Fire heavily damaged a bar that’s been a popular spot for generations of Olean area residents and St. Bonaventure students.

The fire at AJ’s Bar on West State Street was reported at around 6 a.m.

Fire investigators say there was no structural damage — but decades worth of photos, newspaper clippings and sports and other memorabilia have been charred or destroyed.

The fire started in the ceiling above the center of the bar. Investigators said it may have started with an electrical malfunction, but have not officially determined a cause yet.