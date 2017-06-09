UPDATE: Fire at Werzalit

At 15:27 city firefighters were dispatched to box 01-3-3 for a working commercial structure fire. Units arrived on scene to find a 200’x300′ commercial building with flames and smoke showing from the outside dust collector system located on the B side of the structure. Fire was also reported to be rolling across the ceiling of the adjacent boiler room inside the structure. Firefighters deployed two 1- 3/4″ attack lines and quickly brought the fire under control with heavy overhaul to follow. Command ordered off duty Shift 2 personnel to the scene for man power and to cover an EMS call during the fire. City Police assisted on scene and Derrick City VFD was placed on standby at their station.

Bradford and Derrick City firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Werzalit on Holley Avenue.

They were called out at about 3:30.

The fire reportedly started in a dust collector.