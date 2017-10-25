First Witnesses Heard From in Stidd Trial

Jurors heard testimony from a series of prosecution witnesses in the Steve Stidd murder trial yesterday. Former Togi’s Restaurant employee Dale Sweetapple testified that Stidd started carrying a gun and had incited violence against his ex-son-in-law Mel Bizarro. Bradford Police Officer told those in the courtroom that Police Chief Chris Lucco and he to turn the investigation over to the State Police because of a relationship between Stidd and a member of the Bradford Police Department. But the biggest surprise came when State Police firearm and tool mark examiner David Burlingame stated that he could not verify with absolute certainty that the bullet that killed Bizarro came from the Derringer pistol that Stidd turned over to police. The trial enters its second day today. Stidd is on trial in the January 2015 shooting of Bizarro.