Five Jurors Chosen So Far

After four hours of jury selection only 5 people have been chosen to sit on the jury in the murder trial of Bradford businessman Steve Stidd.

WESB’s Jeff Nuhfer reports that 155 potential jurors were called to the McKean County Courthouse. Thirty were interviewed this morning. Jury selection is continuing this afternoon.

They hope to chose 12 jurors and four alternates from the pool.

Stidd is accused of shooting and killing his former son-in-law Mel Bizzaro during an argument in the Togi’s Restaurant parking lot in 2015.