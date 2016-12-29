Former Bills Player Dies Following Accident

Former Buffalo Bills safety Keion Carpenter is dead following an accidental fall while on vacation in Florida.

He was 39 years old.

Carpenter spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. He died this morning at a hospital in Miami, after falling and hitting his head, and then slipping into a coma, while playing with his son.

Carpenter entered the league in 1999 with the Bills as an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech. He was traded to Atlanta in 2002 and spent four years with the Falcons.