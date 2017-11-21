Former Cop Suing Walmart

The former City of Bradford police officer, who was once charged with shoplifting from Walmart in Bradford, has filed a suit against the retailer alleging negligence. Court records say that Shayne Miller is suing Walmart Stores Inc. saying the self-checkout station didn’t alert him when it failed to scan his items. Twice, while he was trying to make purchases at the retailer the wrong bar code was scanned on Smithfield pork chops. And, both times the suit alleges that he was allowed by an employee to finish and pay for the items that did scan and allowed to leave the store without help from the supercenter employee. Miller also has filed suits against the City of Bradford, police chief Chris Lucco and Mayor Tom Riel for wrongful termination of his job as a police officer.