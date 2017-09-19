Former Fire Chief Passes Away

Frank P. Frontino, 95, of 89 Pleasant St., Bradford, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017, at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, FL.

Born January 25, 1922 in Bradford, he was a son of the late Sameul and Mary (Michelizio) Frontino.

Frank was a 1941 graduate of St. Bernard School.

On November 22, 1942 he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Central Europe and Rhineland as a Chauffeaur. He was honorably discharged January 15, 1946.

On May 23, 1952, he married Florence E. (Ralston) Frontino who died December 30, 2000.

Frank was employed as a Professional Fire Fighter for 42 years at the Bradford Fire Department. He had the honor of serving as Chief his last ten years.

He was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Church.

Surviving is one son Edwin (Mary) Frontino, of Altoona, two daughters, Lea (Jim) Haven, of Naples FL, and Sandra DeGolier, of Bradford, three grandchildren, Hailey Frontino, Steven (Sara) Haven, and Nicholas Haven, three great grandchildren, Angelina Haven, Nicholas Haven Jr. and Ava Haven, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, two sisters, Connie Grillo, and Lucy Backer, and four brothers Joseph, John, Paul and Phil Frontino.

Family will be receiving friends on Friday, September 29, 2017, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc. 33 South Ave.., where a prayer service will be held at 9:30am Saturday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Bernard Church, with Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor as Celebrant. Full Military Honors by members of the United States Army and the Bradford American Legion Post #108 and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Elementary School or a charity of the donor’s choice.

On line condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com