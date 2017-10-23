Former Rew VFD Chief Passes Away

Clifton H. Hastings, 81, of Rew, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer.

He was born on May 7, 1936 in Rew.

He was a graduate of the Bradford Area High School.

On January 1, 1999 in Bradford he married Virginia H. Wiles Johnson who survives.

He was a member of the Rew Volunteer Fire Department for almost 60 years; where he was a former Fire Chief. He was also a member of the Rew Oddfellows Lodge.

He was employed by Sena Kean Manor in the office until his retirement.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 PM at McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette, with the Rev. Ricky Price of the Church of Christ officiating.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Rew Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 188, Rew, PA 16744.

