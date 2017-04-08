Forum Held on Women in Public Service, Transportation in PA

First Lady Frances Wolf, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Leslie S. Richards and Philadelphia International Airport CEO Rochelle “Chellie” Cameron today spoke to more than 100 high-school and college students as well as regional professionals on the importance of women in public service and transportation.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, there are more than 60 million women in the labor force today, yet women make up only 8 percent of engineers, 18 percent of engineering technicians, and 30 percent of natural scientists. The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that roughly 15 percent of the more than 9.1 million people working in transportation and material-moving occupations are women.