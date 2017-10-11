Friends of Hanley Library Hosting Event at MHM

The Friends of Hanley Library will hold an evening at the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center on Oct. 17.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. at the museum in Marilyn Horne Hall at 2 Marilyn Horne Way in downtown Bradford.

Matthew Hileman, museum manager, will share highlights of the museum and insights into the life and extraordinary career of Marilyn Horne.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the museum on their own followed by light refreshments in the museum’s assembly room. Participants will be invited to share any stories or personal memories of Horne.

This evening is being organized by The Friends of Hanley Library, which sponsors cultural and educational activities to strengthen the ongoing relationship between Pitt-Bradford and the six-county region it serves. The public is invited. No reservations are required.

For more information call 814-362-7990 or email info@marilynhorne.org. For disability needs related to the event, contact the Office of Disability Resources at 814-362-7609 or clh71@pitt.edu.