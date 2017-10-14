Friendship Table Marks Milestone

The Friendship Table will be celebrating their 20th anniversary today from 1pm to 4pm at their facility at 21 East Corydon Street. Barb Shufran is the Chairman of the Friendship Table. She spoke with us earlier this week about the 20 year milestone. She said it’s the volunteers from the Bradford Community and the people and businesses of Bradford that has kept them going for 20 years. Today’s event will feature music by Dick and Tina Lanae, a power point presentation on the Friendship Table, a Chinese Auction, and food. Since its start, the Friendship Table has served over 500,000 meals to hungry individuals.