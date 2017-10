US Marshals are still searching for a man accused of raping a killing a 13-month-old girl in Ohio, but they don’t believe he’s in Western New York any longer.

They now believe 37-year-old year-old Joshua Gurto is in the Pittsburgh area, after a possible sighting.

He was last seen in Girard, PA, in a truck with New York license plates.

Serenti Sutley of Conneaut, Ohio, died of blunt force trauma on October 7. Gurto has been on the run since then.