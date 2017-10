The NY Giants picked-up their first win of the year Sunday night upsetting the Denver Broncos 23-10 on WESB. Eli Manning called it “a special win” for a Giants team that was without six starters a week after losing three wide receivers to season-ending injuries, including Odell Beckham Jr. Jason Pierre-Paul had three sacks for the Giants. The Giants beat a Denver team, which was healthy, coming off a bye, and leading the league in defense.