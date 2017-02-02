Nope. Try again.
Girls High School Hoops Wraps

Cameron County dumped Smethport Wednesday night 42-38.  Abbey Woodard Lady Hubbers with 21 points.

Otto Eldred rolled over Port Allegany 45-31.  Camyrn Thomas led the Lady Terrors with 19 points.  Autumn Buchsenshutz paced the Lady Gators with 18 points.

Coudersport throttled Oswayo Valley 86-38.  Haley Keck led the Lady Falcons with 18 points.  Shayla Bickel had 14 points for the Lady Green Wave.  Kane topped Ridgway 52-30.

Trinity Clark led the Lady Wolves with 18 points and 11 rebounds.  Ella Marconi had 13 rebounds.

