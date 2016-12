In girls high school basketball;

Otto Eldred beat Smethport 54-43. Ali Cousins led the Lady Terrors with 18 points. Camyrn Thomas had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Abbey Woodard led the Lady Hubbers with 13 points.

Port Allegany fell to Ellicottville 47-32. Autumn Buchsenschutz led the Lady Gators with 15 points.

And, Oswayo Valley fell to Galeton 66-43. Shayla Bickel led OV with 14 points.