Good Times of Olean to Receive Olean Chamber Award

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Good Times of Olean has been selected to receive the 2017 Enterprising Business Award.

The Enterprising Business Award is the highest honor the Chamber gives to a member business. Recipients are companies which exemplify the unique hometown charm of the greater Olean area through enriching the community and commercial growth. Premo Limo Service of Western New York and A Jason Clemons Salon both received the 2016 Enterprising Business Award.

“While still one of the area’s new businesses, what West Long and his team have created with Good Times is an example of what can be accomplished by following a dream,” said Larry Sorokes, the Chamber’s CEO. “In opening Good Times, one of West’s goals was to build a place for community — somewhere that offered something for everyone. Good Times is exactly that and has brought many visitors to our area.”

Opened in July 2013, Good Times has become an anchor of east Olean’s business district. The 40,000 square-foot facility was constructed just off of Forness Park, reclaiming an area near the public greenspace that was an overgrown field and abandoned miniature golf course. The center is home to many amenities, such as 16 bowling lanes, spaces for outdoor sports like volleyball and miniature golf, as well as its three restaurants, The Point, Hammer Back Bar and Grill and Snak Shak.

Its Events Center has also become a popular place for many organizations to hold large gatherings or trade shows. The venue has even hosted concerts featuring local and national acts.

Good Times regularly pitches in to help various charities and causes, offering assistance with fundraisers or space to hold events.

Now in its fifth year of operation, Good Times employs nearly 100.

“Good Times is truly an asset to the community and we’re proud to honor it as an Enterprising Business of the Year,” Sorokes said.

In addition to the Good Times, MJ Painting Contractor Corp. was also selected to receive an Enterprising Business Award this year. Brian Snyder, CEO of the Olean Area Federal Credit Union, is the 2017 recipient of the L.O.U.I.E. (Love of Olean United In Enterprise) Award.

Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize both businesses and Snyder at its 112th Annual Dinner, slated for Nov. 2 at Good Times of Olean’s Events Center.

An informal reception will start at 6 p.m., with the dinner slated for 7 p.m.. Tickets are $46 with a choice of menu of coconut crusted swai or cape cod stuffed chicken breast. Patron dinner tickets for $55 and corporate tables of eight for $500 are also available to reserve. Patrons and corporates receive a listing in the dinner program. Music will be provided by New York Standard Time comprised of Jan Rhody, Les Sabina, Moses Howden.

For reservations or more information on the ceremony, call Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-4433 or email by Oct. 27.