Green Returns to Steelers Practice

Steelers tight end Ladarius Green returned to pracrice Wednesday after sitting out the last two weeks with a concussion. Green, though remains in the NFL concussion protocol program. A timeline for return remains uncleart. Green hasn’t played since taking a hit to the head December 18 at Cincinnati. He returned to practice for two days Jan. 4-5, but did not respond well to those workouts and sat out since.

Steelers safety Sean Davis has been fined by the NFL $24,000 by the NFL for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Chiefs receiver Chris Conley. Davis, who was assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play, is appealing the fine. Conley returned to the game after being attended to by medical personnel, apparently via the NFL’s concussion protocol.