Hancock Chosen for Pitt-Bradford Staff Recognition Award

Panther Shop online associate Alan Hancock has been chosen by his fellow University of Pittsburgh at Bradford staff members as the recipient of the annual Staff Recognition Award.

He was nominated by conference services manager Lynette Campogiani, who said, “Alan is one of the most optimistic and positive people on our campus. He has been involved with Staff Association and is very creative when asked to complete a task, He is an all-around great individual.”

In 2015, Hancock received the Excellence in Service to Students Award from the campus’s National Society for Leadership and Success.

He can also be seen on campus filling in at the mail center and as a photographer for the university. He is an award-winning photojournalist and played lead guitar for the former staff band, “Staff Infection.”

He also plays lead guitar in the popular local band Marshmellow Overcoat. Hancock lives in Bradford.