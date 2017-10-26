HAP Presents BRMC with Community Achievement Award

The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania presented Bradford Regional Medical Center with the 2017 Community Champions Award today for its outstanding efforts to improve healthcare in the state.

Presenting the award was Andy Carter, HAP president and chief executive officer. BRMC, the only hospital in Northwestern Pennsylvania to be recognized, was chosen for its entry, “Trauma Informed Healthcare: A Rural Community Response to Interpersonal Violence,” which highlighted the work of its sexual assault program, headed by Cheryl Wier, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P, her staff and community partners to aid victims of sexual assault.

“HAP congratulates Bradford Regional Medical Center as one of this year’s Achievement Award winners and all entrants for their innovative and creative efforts to transform Pennsylvania’s healthcare landscape,” Carter said during his first visit to BRMC. “Their work is on the cutting edge of consumer-focused care and I am proud to recognize this year’s winners.”

“I congratulate Cheryl Wier and the sexual assault team at BRMC and our community partners,

YWCA Victim’s Resource Center and the Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County, for this outstanding achievement, but more for their dedication to victims of personal violence for the past 15 years,” said Timothy J. Finan, president, chief executive officer, Upper Allegheny Health System, BRMC and Olean General Hospital. “They are true advocates in our area and in Pennsylvania and have made BRMC a beacon for personal violence victims in Northwestern Pennsylvania. This recognition is well deserved for all they do to provide the best care to patients 24/7,” Finan said.

“Our facility has taken a lead role in our community to invest in establishing and maintaining a sustainable Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program to better serve our patients. This year, we commemorate the commitment by our SANEs to our community, who have provided forensic, medical and compassionate service to victims of sexual violence in our emergency department for 15 years,” Wier said.

HAP recognized 13 recipients out of 108 submissions for exceptional work and innovation in areas that affect patients, communities and employees. To view the winning submissions, visit https://www.haponline.org/PA-Hospitals/Achievement-Awards.

Upper Allegheny Health System is the parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, member of Kaleida Health. An integration of two prominent community hospitals in Southwestern New York state and Northwestern Pennsylvania, Upper Allegheny Health System’s goal is the enhancement of each hospital’s mission of care and service to their respective communities with the common goal of improving care, enhancing clinical programs and providing best-in-class service for various health needs.

HAP is a statewide membership services organization that advocates for nearly 240 Pennsylvania acute and specialty care, primary care, subacute care, long-term care, home health, and hospice providers, as well as the patients and communities they serve. Additional information about HAP is available online at www.haponline.org.