Helping Parents Connect, Communicate With Teenagers

The Bradford community welcomes award-winning Young Adult author Sarah Dessen on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 pm in Wick Chapel for a presentation and book signing. To enrich Ms. Dessen’s presentation, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will feature a community forum from 5:00 – 6:00 pm in Wick Chapel, focusing on helping parents find ways to connect and communicate with their teens about sensitive topics.

Led by Dr. Rebecca McHugh, Professor of Psychology at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, the interactive discussion, which is free and open to the public, will explore how Young Adult novels can be stepping-stones to awareness of adolescent development and common concerns faced by adolescents. Dr. McHugh will be joined by Mary Anne Polucci-Sherman, a psychologist at Bradford Regional Medical Center, and Suzy Meyer-Page, a counselor at Deerfield Behavioral Health.

Topics of discussion will include the cognitive process and brain development of adolescents, potential warning signs for issues like depression or suicide, how to bring up uncomfortable conversation topics with teens, and positive role models and social interactions for teens outside of the home. Resources and pamphlets about many of these issues will also be available. Attendees will be able to ask anonymous questions to the panel throughout the presentation, so we invite you to bring your concerns, questions, and curiosity.

Dessen’s books feature teens overcoming many challenging situations, including teen pregnancy, sexual assault, prescription drug abuse, emotional distance among family members, and domestic violence.

Refreshments are furnished by the Hospitality Program of the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Dessen’s visit is co-sponsored by the Bradford Area Public Library, Bradford Area School District, Friends of Hanley Library, the Pitt-Bradford Division of Management and Education, Port Allegany School District, the Blaisdell Foundation, and the University of Pittsburgh’s Humanities Center.