Kane fell to Elk Catholic 62-39. Andre Bucheit led the Wolves with 16 points. Davis Gardner added 13 points.

The Otto Eldred Lady Terrors fell to Johnsonburg 71-50. Camyrn Thomas led the Lady Terrors with 17 points. Tiffany Bair added 14 points.

The Kane girls fell at Elk Catholic 36-35. Ella Marconi led Kane with 12 points. Trinity Clark added 11 points.