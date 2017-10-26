Honors for Pitt Bfd Tennis and Golf

Pitt Bradford’s Keith Stauffer is the AMCC golf Coach of the Year. Stauffer’s Panthers bested their conference score by 41 shots from 2016 and finished fourth in the conference championship tournament. Freshman Cary Ignaczak was named to the AMCC second team. Pitt Bradford’s Matt Moonan was named to the third team and is all conference in both of his two years at the college.

Pitt Bradford’s Ashley Stolz and Jessica Jordan were both named to the AMCC tennis second team. Stoltz led the Lady Panthers with nine singles wins this season.