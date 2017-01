Pitt Bradford senior center Evan Greening has been named to the Small College Basketball Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award top 100 watch. Greening, the AMCC Preseason Player of the Year, leads the league in scoring at 21 points and 14 rebounds per game. He is tied for first in the nation with 12 double-doubles this season. Greening led the AMCC in scoring and rebound in 2015-16.