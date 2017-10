The Buffalo Sabres got their first win of the season Sunday night and coach Phil Housley earned his first win as coach of the Sabres in their 3-1 win at Anaheim against the Ducks. Chad Johnson made 25 saves to earn the win in the nets for Buffalo. Beniot Pouliot scored winner in the second period. Justin Bailey and Johan Larson also scored for Buffalo. The Sabres are now 1-4-1.