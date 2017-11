The Otto Eldred Terrors dumped Cranberry Tuesday in the District 9 A volleyball playoffs winning in three straight sets. Emily Smith had 27 assists to lead OE. Camyrn Thomas added 10 kills and Ali Cousins 11 digs. The Lady Terrors next host Clarion Thursday in a semi-final at Otto Eldred.

Coudersport dumped Ridgway 3 to 1. Joplin Osgood led the Lady Falcons with 41 digs. Adrian Page had 28 digs. Haley Keck added 35 assists. Coudy travels to AC Valley Thursday for a semi-final matchup.