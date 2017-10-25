Inauguration for New Bona’s President Set for Nov. 3

Dr. Dennis R. DePerro will be formally installed as the 21st president of St. Bonaventure University during Inauguration ceremonies Friday, Nov. 3.

Delegates representing more than 50 colleges and universities will take part in the ceremony at 2:30 p.m. in the Reilly Center Arena. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

An Inauguration Mass, featuring Buffalo Bishop Richard J. Malone as celebrant, takes place at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the University Chapel.

Inauguration activities begin on Thursday, Nov. 2, with a student-driven Day of Action that includes service projects on campus and in the community, as well as an awareness campaign and public panel discussion on inadequate housing in Olean from noon to 1 p.m. in the McGinley-Carney Center.

Visual and performing arts students and faculty will showcase their musical and theatrical talents at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, in the Rigas Theater of the Quick Center for the Arts to honor the president’s inauguration. The show is free and open to the public.

DePerro took office June 1, 2017. Committed to the liberal arts in a Catholic setting, DePerro has spent his entire 35-year career in higher education administration.

He came to St. Bonaventure from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, where he served as vice president for enrollment management for 18 years before becoming the inaugural dean of the Purcell School of Professional Studies in 2013. He also served as a professor of management in the Madden School of Business.

DePerro worked for eight years (1982-1990) in admissions and alumni relations at his alma mater Canisius College, and for five years (1990-1995) as dean of admission and financial aid at Marietta College in Ohio before going to Le Moyne in 1995.

A Buffalo native, DePerro is a graduate of Bishop Timon High School.

“The Jesuits have had a profound impact on my life, but my foundation is Franciscan. To have the opportunity to lead this remarkable institution is something I never could have imagined as a student at Timon,” he said.

He was one of Le Moyne’s first two participants in the inaugural Ignatian Colleagues Program, a national program developed to strengthen lay leadership through formation and focus on Jesuit mission and vision.

DePerro holds a doctorate in higher education management (2006) from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s in educational administration and supervision (1988) from Canisius, and a bachelor’s in biology from Canisius (1981). His research has focused on integrated marketing and strategic planning in higher education.

DePerro’s wife, Sherry, is a vice president at Cadaret, Grant and Co., a national financial advisory firm headquartered in Syracuse. They have two sons: Andrew, a 2017 graduate of Providence College who now attends Columbia University, and Matthew, a sophomore at Providence.