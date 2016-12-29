Nope. Try again.
Latest Headlines
WESB News Radio 1490 AM
ind-film-fest

Independent Film Series Movies Announced

0
By on Local News

The Main Street Movie House  has announced the movies that will be shown during its Independent Film Series that starts January 9.

The films are Snowden, Hacksaw Ridge, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Bleed for This, Miss Sloane, Patriots Day, and Queen of Katwe.

The movies are shown at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The cost is $7, but a season pass is $49 and includes a medium popcorn for each show.

For more information you can go to bradfordcinema.com, or find them on Facebook at Main Street Movie House.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply