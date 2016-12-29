Independent Film Series Movies Announced

The Main Street Movie House has announced the movies that will be shown during its Independent Film Series that starts January 9.

The films are Snowden, Hacksaw Ridge, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Bleed for This, Miss Sloane, Patriots Day, and Queen of Katwe.

The movies are shown at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The cost is $7, but a season pass is $49 and includes a medium popcorn for each show.

For more information you can go to bradfordcinema.com, or find them on Facebook at Main Street Movie House.