Nope. Try again.
Latest Headlines
WESB News Radio 1490 AM

Investigation in West Clarksville Homicide Continues

0
By on Local, Local News

New York State Police say their investigation into the shooting death of Royce Chapman of West Clarksville continues and his  ex-girlfriend and her son are jailed on matching murder charges.  They say that 51 year-old Lana Joseph and 26 year-old Richard . Mosher III, both of Olean, are accused in the shooting death of Chapman.  Police haven’t offered a motive yet and other details of the homicide are pending an autopsy.  They add that Chapman and Joseph began a romantic relationship sometime in 2016 and that an argument led to the shooting.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply