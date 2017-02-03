Investigation in West Clarksville Homicide Continues

New York State Police say their investigation into the shooting death of Royce Chapman of West Clarksville continues and his ex-girlfriend and her son are jailed on matching murder charges. They say that 51 year-old Lana Joseph and 26 year-old Richard . Mosher III, both of Olean, are accused in the shooting death of Chapman. Police haven’t offered a motive yet and other details of the homicide are pending an autopsy. They add that Chapman and Joseph began a romantic relationship sometime in 2016 and that an argument led to the shooting.