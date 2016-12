A Johnsonburg man is facing charges after he beat a man with a 28 inch wooden club. Police say that 48 year-old Harry “Skipper” Dilley struck another man with a club injuring his leg. A 34 year-old Ridgway man was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for medical treatment. Dilley was charged with felony aggravated assault and harassment and jailed on $50,000 bail.