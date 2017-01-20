J-Burg Woman’s Message to Pop Star Goes Viral

Pop star Ariana Grande posted earlier this week on Instagram that she is the hardest working 23-year-old human being on earth.

A 23-year-old Johnsonburg woman’s reply to that has gone viral.

Tommi Wildnauer wrote to Grande by way of the Independent Journal Review website that she normally ignores celebrity media drama, but couldn’t ignore this.

After writing about her life she told Grande that she can parade around with her diamonds and materialistic pride, but just know there is a 23-year-old nobody praying that she gets the reality check she needs, and that when her fame fades away, she’s still has a life she can be proud of.

