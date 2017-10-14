Jamestown Man Indicted on Murder

A Jamestown man, who is accused of killing his neighbor in August has been indicted by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury. 51 year old Brian Korzeniewski was indicted on Wednesday October 4th on one count of 2nd degree murder. He is accused of the death of Micheal Bull of Jamestown. Jamestown Police found Bull outside of his apartment on East 6th Street on August 19th. He was found lying face down in his driveway. Police say his death was caused by blunt force trauma. Korzeniewski will be arraigned in Chautauqua County Court this Monday.