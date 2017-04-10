Jimmie Johnson wins at Texas

Jimmie Johnson won the first race Sunday on the repaved and reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway. JJ has now won five of the last eight races at Texas. Kyle Larson was second, Joey Logano third, Kevin Harvick was 4th and Dale Earnhardt Jr. was fifth. With different banking now in Turns 1 and 2 drivers had to choose where they wanted an optimal setup and which corner they would make some sacrifices, in addition to handling the new surface. Johnson who raced from the back to the front of the 40 car field, looked solid both high and low, appearing as if he had the best car over the final 100 laps.

He led only 18 laps, including passing Joey Logano to lead the final 17.